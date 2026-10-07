Anthropic signs out users after Claude malware, deletes payment data
Anthropic's AI, Claude, got hit by a malware attack on September 2, 2026. To keep things safe, the company signed out affected users and removed their payment details so hackers couldn't steal usage credits.
The culprits (Vidar, Lumma, StealC, and RedLine on Windows, alongside Atomic Stealer on a "small number of Macs") target Windows and Mac computers, but mobile users are in the clear for now.
Claude users warned about suspicious charges
Anthropic is warning some Claude users about possible weird charges if you've downloaded cracked games or sketchy software. The company says these might not be refundable.
If you spot anything off with your account, reach out to Claude support as soon as possible.
It also recommends uninstalling any suspicious apps and running a malware scan just to be safe.