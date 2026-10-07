Anthropic signs out users after Claude malware, deletes payment data

Anthropic's AI, Claude, got hit by a malware attack on September 2, 2026. To keep things safe, the company signed out affected users and removed their payment details so hackers couldn't steal usage credits.

The culprits (Vidar, Lumma, StealC, and RedLine on Windows, alongside Atomic Stealer on a "small number of Macs") target Windows and Mac computers, but mobile users are in the clear for now.