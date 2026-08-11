Anthropic software in Belagavi hit by over 700 misdirected emails
An Indian tech company, Anthropic Software Pvt. Ltd. from Belagavi, is facing trouble because people keep confusing it with the U.S.-based Anthropic PBC.
Since the American company announced its India plans, the Indian firm has been flooded with more than 700 misdirected emails in just four months, even from government departments and the police.
Anthropic software automates redirects, files complaints
To handle all these sensitive emails, Anthropic Software set up an automated system to redirect messages safely while protecting data.
The company's founder and managing director, Mohammad Ayyaz Mulla, has asked the Karnataka government to pause any deals with the US firm until their ongoing legal dispute over the use of the 'Anthropic' brand name is sorted out.
They have also filed complaints in both India and the US about these risks.