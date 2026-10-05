Anthropic starts processing Claude requests within India
What's the story
Anthropic has announced the launch of in-country inference for its Claude AI models in India, via Amazon Bedrock. This means that requests sent through its India endpoint will be processed on servers located within the country. The move is aimed at meeting data residency requirements for regulated sectors, allowing enterprises to keep sensitive AI workloads within Indian borders.
Infrastructure support
Local processing capabilities for financial institutions and government bodies
Amazon Bedrock, AWS's unified platform for accessing and deploying generative AI models, is the infrastructure that enables customers to access Claude locally.
The latest versions of Claude, Opus 5, Sonnet 5, and Haiku 4.5, are now available with in-country inference through this platform in India.
This development comes as a response to the growing demand for local processing capabilities from financial institutions and government bodies due to regulatory and data-handling requirements.
Market significance
Software development accounts for 45.2% of work-related tasks
India is Anthropic's second-largest market for Claude.ai, with software development accounting for 45.2% of work-related tasks users bring to the platform. This is the highest share of any market globally.
The adoption of Claude has also widened across various sectors in India, including banking and payments, IT services, healthcare, science, and public services over the past year.
Corporate adoption
Claude integrated into platforms by leading tech companies
Several leading tech companies are integrating Claude into their platforms.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is equipping 50,000 associates with the AI model, while Infosys is integrating it with its Topaz platform.
Cognizant employs Claude in systems built for clients, and L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is embedding it into its engineering platforms.
Customer demand
Every request processed within India
Irina Ghose, Managing Director at Anthropic India, emphasized that requests sent to Claude through the India endpoint are processed on servers located within India.
She said this was what their customers in regulated sectors wanted: to use Claude for their most critical work, with every request processed within the country.
This move is expected to accelerate deployments that had been waiting on this capability.
Data governance
Amazon Bedrock gives customers control over their data
Satinder Pal Singh, Director of Solution Architects at AWS India and South Asia, said Amazon Bedrock gives customers control over their data.
He added that the service has built-in controls to keep processing within the country, along with audit trails and access controls required by risk and compliance teams before deploying AI into production.
Future expansion
Claude's training data to be enhanced in Indian languages
Anthropic's Bengaluru office, which opened in February, is its second in Asia after Tokyo. The company intends to grow its India team and local partnerships.
It is also working on enhancing Claude's training data across 10 Indian languages, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu, with Karya.
This work aims to improve performance across Indian language domains and cultural contexts.