Anthropic starts processing Claude requests within India

Amazon Bedrock, AWS's unified platform for accessing and deploying generative AI models, is the infrastructure that enables customers to access Claude locally.

The latest versions of Claude, Opus 5, Sonnet 5, and Haiku 4.5, are now available with in-country inference through this platform in India.

This development comes as a response to the growing demand for local processing capabilities from financial institutions and government bodies due to regulatory and data-handling requirements.