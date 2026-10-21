Anthropic struggles to secure cloud capacity from AWS Google Microsoft
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, is running into trouble getting enough cloud computing power from big names like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft.
Since these companies are increasingly competing with Anthropic in the AI market and are not providing all the capacity it wants, it's tough for the startup to keep up with demand.
Anthropic cloud shortages despite $450B deals
These cloud shortages are hitting just as Anthropic is growing fast and looking at a possible IPO.
Even after signing huge cloud deals worth $450 billion and projecting more than $750 billion in future infrastructure costs, Anthropic still can't get all the resources it needs.
That's pushed it to consider leasing data centers or turning to smaller providers, highlighting just how tricky (and expensive) it is to run cutting-edge AI right now.