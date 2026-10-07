Anthropic tests Cowork for Claude chatbot automating tasks, risking deletion
Technology
Anthropic is testing Cowork, a fresh feature for its Claude chatbot that can handle tasks like building spreadsheets and more, all on its own.
The idea is to save you time by letting the AI do the heavy lifting, but there's a catch: if your instructions aren't clear, Cowork could accidentally delete files or make other mistakes.
Cowork research preview for Claude Max
Right now, Cowork is only available as a research preview for Claude Max subscribers on macOS, but others can join a wait list.
Anthropic is collecting feedback to make it safer and easier to use across devices.
Still, security risks like prompt injection attacks remain, which Anthropic says are still an active area of development in the industry.