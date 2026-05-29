Anthropic tops private AI valuations at $965 billion after funding
Anthropic just made history, hitting a jaw-dropping $965 billion valuation after its latest funding round.
With big names like Altimeter Capital and Sequoia backing them, Anthropic now tops the list as the world's most valuable private AI company, stepping up its rivalry with OpenAI.
Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8 enterprise model
The $65 billion raised will go straight into boosting safety research, cloud tech, and enterprise AI tools.
Their new model, Claude Opus 4.8, is built for businesses and makes tasks like financial analysis and workflow automation smoother than ever.
Annualized revenue reportedly above $47 billion
Teaming up with giants like Amazon and Samsung has helped Anthropic's annualized revenue has reportedly surpassed $47 billion.
While OpenAI dominates the consumer side with ChatGPT, Anthropic is carving out its own space in enterprise AI, backed by serious investor confidence.