Anthropic unveils Claude Code orchestration for select Pro and Max
Anthropic has rolled out new artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration tools for Claude Code, making project management way smoother.
Now, the AI can organize requests, assign tasks, and keep track of project threads with user input, basically acting like a supercharged team coordinator.
For now, these features are available to select Pro and Max subscribers working in the cloud and don't have any existing projects on the web and desktop, but local users will get them soon.
Addressable threads shared memory mobile check-ins
The update brings addressable threads so you can easily guide or redirect tasks within your project.
Each cloud session builds a shared memory, making it easier to handle complex work together.
Anthropic also teased future updates like mobile check-ins to make managing projects even more flexible, without messing with your usual command-line setup.