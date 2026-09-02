Anthropic unveils Enterprise Frontier safeguards data retention policy for enterprises
Anthropic just announced Enterprise Frontier Safeguards, a fresh data retention policy for its enterprise clients.
This move comes after feedback on its old 30-day rule from June.
Now, companies get more say in how their data is stored and checked, thanks to automated safety features that don't need Anthropic's direct oversight.
Enterprise frontier safeguards enable private testing
With these safeguards, businesses can test their systems without sharing sensitive information with Anthropic, so privacy gets a real boost.
The setup works both on premises and in the cloud, giving teams flexibility at no extra cost.
Enterprise Frontier Safeguards will launch in phases and be generally available in fall 2026 for enterprise users; the June policy remains in place for non-enterprise customers who use Anthropic's Mythos-class models.