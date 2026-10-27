Anthropic unveils IPO governance plan prioritizing well-being and founder control
Technology
Anthropic, the AI company, just rolled out a fresh governance plan as it gets ready for its IPO.
Their main move? Founder shares with extra voting power and a special trust that puts people's well-being first.
The idea is to keep the company focused on safe AI and protect it from outside pressures, even as it grows.
Long-term benefit trust to control board
Most board seats will be controlled by an independent trust, not just investors.
There's also a built-in leadership succession system to keep things steady over time.
Even if stock ownership shifts, the long-term benefit trust (led by Neil "Buddy" Shah) can still pick most of the board, helping Anthropic stick to its mission of doing good for humanity rather than chasing quick profits.