Anthropic updates Claude for legal with citation checks, regulation mapping

The new "artifacts" give users a more interactive, visually friendly experience: think less chatbot, more hands-on.

Anthropic teamed up with firms like Foley & Lardner and Goodwin to make these tools customizable without sacrificing security.

Plus, they have launched a program to help law schools and public interest groups use AI to boost access to justice, as the company gears up to compete with big names like Google and Microsoft in the legal tech space.