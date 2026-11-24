Anthropic upgrades Claude AI via Claude Ship to approve PRs
Anthropic just gave Claude AI a big upgrade with the new Claude Ship product.
Now, Claude can jump in to review, fix, and even approve code changes (pull requests) by itself: no more waiting on humans for every step.
The idea is to make software development smoother by catching errors, sorting out merge conflicts, and using feedback from previous reviews.
PR Steward, Claude approvals for GitHub
PR Steward helps out when something goes wrong during automated checks (CI), jumping in on failing CI checks, merge conflicts, and review feedback from Code Review, other review tools, or team members.
Meanwhile, Claude Approvals takes care of routine approvals based on your company's rules.
Both tools are built for teams using GitHub and are meant to save developers time while keeping code quality high.
New features aim to reduce busywork
This isn't the first time Anthropic has boosted Claude's coding skills (back in October 2026, it learned how to review code changes).
With these latest features, the goal is less busywork for devs and fewer mistakes slipping through the cracks.