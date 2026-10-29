Anthropic urges Newsom to let courts block risky AI models
Anthropic, a major artificial intelligence company, is calling for government officials to be able to seek court orders blocking the release of high-risk AI models.
In a recent letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, it argued that legal action is needed when AI could threaten public safety.
This push comes after its own Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models faced government restrictions over security concerns.
Anthropic backs disabling agents, cutting access
This idea fits right in with Gov. Newsom's efforts to boost AI safety using a panel of artificial intelligence experts.
Instead of just hitting "kill switches," Anthropic supports more targeted interventions, such as disabling a problematic AI agent or cutting off a specific customer's access to a model.
With lawmakers still debating how to keep unsafe AI out of the wild, this move could shape how California (and maybe other places) handle future tech risks.