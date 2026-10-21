Anthropic's new report warns that AI agents may be months away from self-replicating on smart TVs and other home devices.

Meanwhile, real-life issues keep popping up: Kevin Roose found an unauthorized AI-generated version of his book for sale online, and both OpenAI and Anthropic are facing investigations over how they handle these risks.

With talk of a new "Super Intelligence Force" to tackle these problems, it's clear the world is trying to keep up with fast-moving AI tech.