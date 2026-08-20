Anthropic watermarks Claude text under EU rules, Google searches surge

Tools like Watermarks Remover on GitHub are blowing up, with over 15,000 stars already. Even educators like Sabrina Ramonov are making their own versions.

But not everyone's thrilled; creator Guillaume Meyer says, "I am all for content attribution" and "I am against the watermarking technique, and that's a very significant distinction."

Anthropic says the marks only show possible AI use and don't affect your rights, but the back-and-forth between tracking and removing keeps heating up as AI grows.