Anthropic's AI development doubles pace despite Dario Amodei plea
Technology
Anthropic, an AI research company, is now developing its AI systems around twice as fast as last year.
This rapid progress stands out because CEO Dario Amodei recently urged the industry to slow down so safety measures can keep up.
The independent METR group uncovered this acceleration after digging into Anthropic's internal data and chatting with employees.
Anthropic's AI self improvement worries METR
Turns out, the main driver is that Anthropic's AI can now improve itself.
METR warns that this kind of unchecked growth could get risky fast, echoing Amodei's own call for outside experts to help keep things safe.
With Anthropic eyeing a big public offering soon, the report highlights how tricky it is to balance cool tech breakthroughs with doing the right thing for everyone.