Anthropic's Amodei seeks AI safety review amid METR funding questions
Technology
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, wants outside experts to help review AI models for safety.
But scientist Kevin Bass isn't convinced these checks are truly independent; he's worried that the evaluator, METR, might have financial ties to Anthropic through its funding.
Kevin Bass calls for congressional probe
Bass points out that METR gets money from people connected to Anthropic investors, even if there aren't direct payments.
METR says it doesn't take cash from AI companies and insists it stays neutral.
Still, Bass is calling for a US congressional investigation into these links, showing just how tricky it is to keep AI oversight unbiased as tech keeps moving fast.