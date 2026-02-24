Anthropic's Amodei wants to bring AI to Indian companies
Technology
Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, told Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast that he wants to team up with Indian companies and help them "do their jobs better" by bringing in Anthropic's AI tools.
"Our hope is that we can add AI to what they do and enhance it," he said.
Amodei on why he believes in India's consulting capabilities
Amodei believes Indian firms have strong consulting skills and deep local know-how.
He thinks adding smart AI tools can help them do their jobs better—while keeping human connections at the center.
Amodei's vision for AI's future impact
Anthropic has said it wants to work with Indian firms.
IT firms are feeling the heat right now
Even with all this potential, Indian IT companies are under pressure—stock values have dropped sharply this month.
The message: adapting to the fast-moving world of AI isn't just exciting; it's necessary to stay competitive.