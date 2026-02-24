Anthropic's Amodei wants to bring AI to Indian companies Technology Feb 24, 2026

Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, told Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast that he wants to team up with Indian companies and help them "do their jobs better" by bringing in Anthropic's AI tools.

"Our hope is that we can add AI to what they do and enhance it," he said.