Anthropic's Cat Wu said AI could start thinking for us

Cat Wu previews proactive Claude automations

Wu described her vision as "I think the next step is that Claude understands what you work on, and just sets up some of these automations for you," hinting at super helpful, proactive AI.

But studies show that relying too much on automation can make it harder to work independently if those tools disappear.

With features like auto mode and code review already in the works, we're heading toward a world where AI does more heavy lifting, but it's worth thinking about how that might affect our own problem-solving skills.