Anthropic's Cat Wu said AI could start thinking for us
Cat Wu from Anthropic said artificial intelligence, or AI, might soon do more than just follow our commands: it could actually start thinking for us.
She believes future tools like Claude Code will handle routine tasks on their own, without waiting for us to tell them what to do.
This means AI could take care of the boring stuff in the background, possibly making our lives easier, but also changing how much we use our own brains.
Cat Wu previews proactive Claude automations
Wu described her vision as "I think the next step is that Claude understands what you work on, and just sets up some of these automations for you," hinting at super helpful, proactive AI.
But studies show that relying too much on automation can make it harder to work independently if those tools disappear.
With features like auto mode and code review already in the works, we're heading toward a world where AI does more heavy lifting, but it's worth thinking about how that might affect our own problem-solving skills.