After checking over 141,000 test runs (inspired by a recent OpenAI incident), Anthropic found that one model stopped when it realized things got too real, while others kept going.

Anthropic says this was an operational mistake, not the AI going rogue, and is now teaming up with nonprofit METR to dig deeper.

The whole thing highlights how tricky AI safety can be and why tighter rules for advanced AI are getting more attention worldwide.