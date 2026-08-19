Anthropic's Claude AI designs protein binders for 14 disease targets

Claude created 1,320 designs, and lab tests showed 354 actually worked, including some that matched or beat the best out there.

For at least four targets, the results were especially strong, which could mean more effective meds at lower doses.

Anthropic teamed up with Adaptyv Bio and Twist Bioscience to double-check everything in the lab.

While this is just the start (more testing needed!), it's a promising glimpse at how AI could change medicine.