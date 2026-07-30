Anthropic's Claude AI outage caused slow responses and API disruptions
Technology
On Thursday, Anthropic's Claude AI services went down, leaving users with slow responses and "529 Overloaded" errors.
The outage didn't just affect the Claude assistant: it also disrupted apps that rely on Anthropic's API.
If you tried using Claude and got stuck waiting or saw error messages, you definitely weren't alone.
Most models restored, Opus 5 offline
Anthropic spotted the issue early Thursday morning (5:57am UTC) and started working to fix it right away.
By 6:26am UTC, most models were back online, except Opus 5, which is still offline as they keep troubleshooting.
While most services are up again, a few users might still notice lingering hiccups as recovery wraps up.