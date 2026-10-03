Anthropic's Claude AI privacy hiccup exposed chats via Google search
Technology
Claude AI, the chatbot by Anthropic, just had a privacy hiccup.
Thanks to a Google search trick, people could find and read conversations users thought were private: everything from programming help to adult fan fiction.
Normally, these chats are only shared on purpose, so this was definitely not supposed to happen.
Anthropic blocked search and removed chats
Anthropic quickly blocked the search and removed exposed chats from Google. Still, some shared links are out there and might have sensitive information.
If you've ever shared a chat on Claude, you can check or remove your links by heading to Settings > Privacy > Shared Chats.
This whole thing is a reminder for Anthropic to tighten up security so it doesn't happen again.