Anthropic's Claude AI shared chats appeared in Google search results
Technology
Turns out, some chats shared on Anthropic's Claude AI were popping up in Google search results. That means random people could stumble onto private conversations: everything from coding help to adult fanfiction.
This all came to light thanks to some eagle-eyed Reddit users, and it follows earlier concerns about security on the platform.
Indexing stopped but many chats remain
The indexing stopped soon after, but a lot of them are still out there.
If you've ever shared a Claude chat, it's a good idea to head to Settings > Privacy > Shared Chats and turn off sharing for anything you want kept private.
The incident is making people rethink how safe their info really is on AI platforms, and why stronger privacy tools matter.