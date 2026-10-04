Anthropic's Claude AI shared chats surfaced in Google search
Technology
Some user chats on Anthropic's Claude AI ended up on Google search, letting anyone find private conversations just by searching "site:claude.ai/share."
Reddit users spotted the issue, which happened because of a feature that lets people share chat links with others if they want to.
This comes not long after efforts to tighten access to certain AI tools.
Claude shared links exposed sensitive details
The problem started with Claude's shared links being picked up by Google, making sensitive info like personal or financial details visible online.
Older shared links might still be out there. If you've ever shared a Claude chat, it's smart to go into Settings > Privacy > Shared Chats and turn off any active links.
Anthropic should address the issue and ensure indexing can't happen again.