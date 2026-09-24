Anthropic's Claude AI uncovers Crispr-like enzyme in wet lab milestone
Anthropic's AI Claude has uncovered a never-before-seen enzyme system similar to the powerful gene-editing tool Crispr.
What's cool is that Claude did this by scanning massive amounts of DNA data almost entirely on its own.
This marks the first big win for Anthropic's new wet lab and gives a glimpse of what their AI could do as they get ready to go public.
Claude scanned 210 million DNA entries
Claude worked with about 950 digital teammates, searching through 210 million pieces of data in just 21 hours to spot an unusual repeating pattern in the dataset.
Scientists are still figuring out what the enzyme system can actually do, but Anthropic hopes sharing these results will give the broader community insight into what they're working on and show how AI could help with things like drug discovery.
It's another sign that AI is quickly becoming a real player in scientific breakthroughs.