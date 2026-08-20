Anthropic's Claude can now manage Gmail and Google Drive
Technology
Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, now comes with smarter Google Workspace features.
You can ask Claude to send, reply to, or forward emails in Gmail (with your go-ahead) and manage your Google Drive files, like searching, moving, or deleting documents, without ever leaving the chat.
Claude seeks approval before email tasks
If you're on a team or using Claude at work, things just got easier.
Now Claude asks for approval before email tasks automatically on a user's behalf, but Team and Enterprise organizations can allow those actions without prior approval each time.
These upgrades are rolling out to all users, making it simpler to keep your digital life organized right from the Claude interface.