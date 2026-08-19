Anthropic's Claude can now send Gmail messages automatically on request
Technology
Claude AI just got a handy upgrade: it can now send Gmail emails for you without needing your go-ahead every time.
Previously, Claude could only manage Gmail-related tasks but could not actually send emails, but now you can simply ask it to reply or send an email and it will handle the rest automatically, no extra steps.
Claude still asks before sending
By default, Claude still asks before sending or forwarding anything, but you can adjust the settings if you want things more hands-off.
For teams on paid plans, owners get to decide whether members can skip these approvals.
Anthropic says users control when it needs their approval.