Anthropic's Claude chatbot outage disrupts users in India and US.
Technology
Claude, the popular AI chatbot from Anthropic, went down on Tuesday, leaving users in India and the US unable to access key features.
By approximately 09:02am EST, Downdetector had logged nearly 1,400 complaints, most about trouble with Claude Chat, while others struggled with the app and coding tools.
Anthropic investigating errors amid user frustration
Anthropic confirmed the outage on its status page, saying it was seeing "elevated errors" across several platforms like claude.ai and Claude API. The team is investigating and has promised updates soon.
Many users took to social media to share their frustration about losing access to essential writing and coding tools that power their daily work.