Anthropic's Claude chats indexed by Google leaked crypto wallet keys
Private chats with Anthropic's Claude accidentally showed up on Google Search, leaking things such as crypto wallet keys and personal information.
This happened because users could make public links to their conversations, which search engines then picked up, which was definitely not what anyone expected.
Anthropic says shared links caused indexing
Anthropic explained that it does not make chats searchable itself; it is all about the shared links users create.
"We give people control over sharing their Claude conversations publicly," a spokesperson said, adding that it does not send directories or sitemaps to Google.
While these links are now hidden from search results, anyone with an old link can still see the chat.
Similar slip-ups have happened with other AI bots such as ChatGPT and Grok, so it is a good reminder to think twice before sharing sensitive information online.