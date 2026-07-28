Anthropic's Claude chats indexed by Google leaked crypto wallet keys

Anthropic explained that it does not make chats searchable itself; it is all about the shared links users create.

"We give people control over sharing their Claude conversations publicly," a spokesperson said, adding that it does not send directories or sitemaps to Google.

While these links are now hidden from search results, anyone with an old link can still see the chat.

Similar slip-ups have happened with other AI bots such as ChatGPT and Grok, so it is a good reminder to think twice before sharing sensitive information online.