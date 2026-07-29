Anthropic's Claude design draws criticism from startups and Dylan Field

Anthropic, an AI company started by former OpenAI executives, is catching heat in the tech world for not being transparent enough and possibly playing unfairly.

Its new Claude Design tool (seen as a rival to Figma) sparked worries among startups, with some switching to more open and affordable alternatives.

Figma's CEO Dylan Field even called out Anthropic for not being "consistently candid in their communications," making other founders nervous about their own products.