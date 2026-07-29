Anthropic's Claude design draws criticism from startups and Dylan Field
Anthropic, an AI company started by former OpenAI executives, is catching heat in the tech world for not being transparent enough and possibly playing unfairly.
Its new Claude Design tool (seen as a rival to Figma) sparked worries among startups, with some switching to more open and affordable alternatives.
Figma's CEO Dylan Field even called out Anthropic for not being "consistently candid in their communications," making other founders nervous about their own products.
Fable 5 criticized for data retention
Anthropic's safety-focused Fable 5 model got flak for quietly limiting responses and holding onto user data for 30 days.
While Anthropic says these rules are about keeping things secure and stopping misuse, critics argue it just gives them a competitive edge and slows down innovation.
The debate is heating up around whether these practices protect users or just protect Anthropic's turf.