Anthropic's Claude edits images PDFs and designs inside the workspace
Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, just got a handy upgrade: you can now edit images, PDFs, and designs in apps like Adobe and Canva right inside the same workspace.
No more juggling tabs; just ask Claude to retouch photos or tweak PDFs and watch changes happen live.
Anthropic integrates Asana Dropbox Smartsheet
You can keep your design apps open next to your Claude chat or go full-screen for focus.
The update works on both web and desktop (depending on your account), with early integrations for tools like Asana, Dropbox, and Smartsheet.
Anthropic is also bringing in Figma and Shopify, all to help you get more done without bouncing between apps.