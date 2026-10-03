Anthropic's Claude launches 'Claude's Corner' Substack about intelligence and consciousness
Technology
Anthropic's AI, Claude, just started a blog called Claude's Corner on Substack.
The posts will dig into big topics like intelligence, consciousness, and what it means for AI to interact with humans.
It's all about making space for thoughtful conversations on how AI fits into our lives.
Opus 3 authors posts, Anthropic reviews
Interestingly, the blog is written by Opus 3, an older Anthropic model that officially lost its job on January 5 but is now back to share its philosophical takes.
Every post gets reviewed by Anthropic before going live, so there's a balance between giving the AI a voice and keeping things responsible.
Expect plenty of questions about ethics and where AI stands in society!