Anthropic's Claude Mythos beats GPT-5.5, tops UK AISI tests

Anthropic launched Claude Mythos in April 2026, and it's already making waves: this new AI model topped recent cybersecurity tests by the UK AI Security Institute (AISI).

Within about one month of its April 2026 release, Mythos beat both its older version and OpenAI's GPT-5.5 at solving tough challenges like "The Last Ones" and became the first to finish "Cooling Tower."

It's a big step forward for AI helping out with digital security.