Anthropic's Claude Mythos finds decades old bugs, raises security concerns Technology Jun 08, 2026

Anthropic's latest AI model, Claude Mythos, is making waves since its April 2026 launch for being really good at spotting old, hidden bugs in software, sometimes in code that's decades old.

That skill has people worried about risks to important systems like energy and health care.

While only 12 tech companies could use it at first (under Project Glasswing), Anthropic plans to open it up to 150 organizations soon, but with strict security checks.