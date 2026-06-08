Anthropic's Claude Mythos finds decades old bugs, raises security concerns
Anthropic's latest AI model, Claude Mythos, is making waves since its April 2026 launch for being really good at spotting old, hidden bugs in software, sometimes in code that's decades old.
That skill has people worried about risks to important systems like energy and health care.
While only 12 tech companies could use it at first (under Project Glasswing), Anthropic plans to open it up to 150 organizations soon, but with strict security checks.
Financial leaders warn, Anthropic confirms flaws
At the IMF meeting this April, leaders like Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and the Bank of England's Andrew Bailey flagged concerns about what Mythos could mean for financial security.
Anthropic admits the AI found serious flaws in big-name operating systems and browsers.
The EU is also talking with Anthropic about these risks, but Ciaran Martin says when used responsibly, Mythos could actually help make global cybersecurity stronger.