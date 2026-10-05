Anthropic's Claude Mythos outpaces GPT-5.5 and solves 'Cooling tower' challenge

Anthropic's new artificial intelligence (AI), Claude Mythos, has pulled ahead of OpenAI's GPT-5.5 in recent cybersecurity challenges, according to the UK AI Security Institute (AISI).

Mythos even cracked the tricky "Cooling Tower" problem (a first for any model) about a month after its initial release, via Project Glasswing, the cybersecurity testing alliance, a collaborative effort to boost digital security.