Anthropic's Claude Mythos raises cybersecurity concerns, Bain and regulators warn
Anthropic's new AI model, Claude Mythos, is making waves, not just for its software skills, but also for its risks.
Bain & Company and regulators warn that while this tool can help spot security flaws fast, it can just as easily be used to find and exploit weaknesses in systems.
Basically, it's a double-edged sword for anyone working with code.
Bain says AI speeds legacy exploits
Bain points out that AI like Claude Mythos isn't creating new problems, but it's speeding up how quickly hackers can find old ones, especially in legacy systems.
Even though access to the model is restricted, there has already been a reported access event through a third-party contractor environment.
Anthropic says its main systems are safe, but reminds everyone that as AI gets smarter, companies need to step up their cybersecurity game across the board.