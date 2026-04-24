Anthropic's Claude Mythos raises cybersecurity concerns, Bain and regulators warn

Bain says AI speeds legacy exploits

Bain points out that AI like Claude Mythos isn't creating new problems, but it's speeding up how quickly hackers can find old ones, especially in legacy systems.

Even though access to the model is restricted, there has already been a reported access event through a third-party contractor environment.

Anthropic says its main systems are safe, but reminds everyone that as AI gets smarter, companies need to step up their cybersecurity game across the board.