Anthropic's Claude now works with Excel, PowerPoint, and Slack
Anthropic just dropped a fresh suite of AI tools called Cowork and Plugins for the Enterprise, bringing its Claude AI right into apps like Excel, PowerPoint, and Slack.
This is Anthropic's big move to compete with Microsoft's 365 Copilot, which already has a strong grip on business software.
Anthropic's edge: customizable open-source plugins
What sets Anthropic apart?
Their suite comes with open-source plugins you can tweak for roles like finance, HR, sales, or design—so teams aren't stuck with one-size-fits-all solutions.
Plus, it connects smoothly to services like Google Drive and DocuSign for secure access to real-time company data.
With this launch, Anthropic is clearly stepping up against not just Microsoft but also OpenAI and Google in the race to shape how AI fits into everyday work.