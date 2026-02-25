Anthropic's Claude now works with Excel, PowerPoint, and Slack

Anthropic's edge: customizable open-source plugins

What sets Anthropic apart?

Their suite comes with open-source plugins you can tweak for roles like finance, HR, sales, or design—so teams aren't stuck with one-size-fits-all solutions.

Plus, it connects smoothly to services like Google Drive and DocuSign for secure access to real-time company data.

With this launch, Anthropic is clearly stepping up against not just Microsoft but also OpenAI and Google in the race to shape how AI fits into everyday work.