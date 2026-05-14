Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.7 gains cybersecurity traction amid Mythos scarcity

Mythos outscored Opus on CyberGym test

Mythos scored higher (83.1%) than Opus (73.1%) on UC Berkeley's CyberGym test, but Opus is winning fans in regulated industries because it's easier to access and plug into existing systems for tasks like anomaly detection and compliance checks.

Experts think models like Opus will become the go-to for enterprise AI within the next 18 months (by around November 2027), making advanced security tools more available to enterprises.