Anthropic's Claude performance drops and account deactivations prompt business concern
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is catching heat after developers noticed the AI's performance dropping and some accounts getting deactivated without warning.
Belo's CTO shared that more than 60 accounts were suddenly shut down, causing real problems for their team.
While access was eventually restored, the whole episode has left businesses questioning how much they can rely on Anthropic's services.
Backend changes tied to Claude errors
Alongside surprise account shutdowns, developers have reported more errors and unfinished tasks from Claude, apparently tied to backend changes meant to save resources but which hurt output quality.
Even though these tweaks were documented, users felt left in the dark about what was really happening.
As Anthropic rolls out new tools like Claude Mythos and tries to grow its user base, making sure things work smoothly (and keeping everyone in the loop) is becoming even more important.