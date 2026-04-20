Anthropic's Claude performance drops and account deactivations prompt business concern

Backend changes tied to Claude errors

Alongside surprise account shutdowns, developers have reported more errors and unfinished tasks from Claude, apparently tied to backend changes meant to save resources but which hurt output quality.

Even though these tweaks were documented, users felt left in the dark about what was really happening.

As Anthropic rolls out new tools like Claude Mythos and tries to grow its user base, making sure things work smoothly (and keeping everyone in the loop) is becoming even more important.