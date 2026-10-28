Anthropic's Claude reviewed 1,061-page manufacturing document in under 3 hours
Anthropic's AI, Claude, just reviewed a massive 1,061-page manufacturing document in less than 3 hours, spotting seven more issues than human reviewers.
This milestone is part of Anthropic's push to make drug discovery way faster and more accurate by acquiring Mithril Medicine and announcing joint research partnerships with organizations such as BigHat Biosciences.
Claude aids Mithril Medicine, BigHat Biosciences
Claude didn't stop there: it helped a solo founder at Mithril Medicine advance a new drug candidate from just a concept to successful mice testing in under 18 months.
Plus, its work with BigHat Biosciences produced designs that bind to their targets over 10 times better while showing major improvements in stability.
Anthropic hopes these kinds of AI tools will keep speeding up breakthroughs in science and medicine.