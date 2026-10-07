Anthropic's Claude tag joins Slack channels like a teammate

What's cool is Claude Tag learns from your chats, so you don't have to repeat yourself every time you need something done.

Each channel gets its own version of Claude tailored for different teams, like engineering or legal, and your data stays private.

It's rolling out for Enterprise and Team Slack users right now, with admins able to set limits and track usage.

If you're using the old Claude app, administrators can opt in within 30 days to migrate.