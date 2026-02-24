Anthropic's Dario Amodei reveals major partnerships with Indian IT firms
Technology
Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, just revealed on Nikhil Kamath's podcast that the company is teaming up with major Indian IT and consulting firms.
"We're beginning to work with most or all of them," he shared after meeting top industry players during his second trip to India.
Amodei sees AI's potential in India as revolutionary
Amodei sees huge potential for AI in India's consulting and tech scene—he compared its impact to how the steam engine changed everything back in the day.
Anthropic said it is beginning to work with Indian IT and consulting firms.
Anthropic is joining forces with IT giants like Infosys
These moves are all about tapping into India's fast-growing AI market and working closely with homegrown experts to create smarter tools for real-world problems.