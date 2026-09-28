Anthropic's Dario Amodei steps back from Australian Senate AI inquiry

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has decided to step back from this week's Australian Senate inquiry into AI and data centers.

This follows Senator Sarah Hanson-Young's request last week for OpenAI and Anthropic to have their US-based chief executives appear before the committee on Thursday this week.

Still, Anthropic is not disappearing. Anthropic is expected to attend another hearing next week, with representatives of its Australian and US operations appearing.