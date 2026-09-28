Anthropic's Dario Amodei steps back from Australian Senate AI inquiry
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has decided to step back from this week's Australian Senate inquiry into AI and data centers.
This follows Senator Sarah Hanson-Young's request last week for OpenAI and Anthropic to have their US-based chief executives appear before the committee on Thursday this week.
Still, Anthropic is not disappearing. Anthropic is expected to attend another hearing next week, with representatives of its Australian and US operations appearing.
Anthropic pushes AI oversight for security
Anthropic is pushing for stronger government oversight in how AI gets developed, saying it is key for national security.
The Australian government is considering new mandatory reporting requirements for AI-related breaches, and the statistical website accessed in the incident had been decommissioned while investigations continue.
All this reflects growing concerns about keeping critical systems safe as AI becomes more central to our lives.