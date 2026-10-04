Anthropic's Fable 5 sets 16.1% remote labor index record
Technology
Anthropic's Fable 5 has raised the bar in AI-powered freelance work, automating 16.1% of tasks, a record for the benchmark.
The Center for AI Safety (CAIS) tested it on jobs like graphic design and video work, using the Remote Labor Index after getting the green light from the US government in June.
Fable 5 still needs human oversight
Even with these gains, CAIS says bringing Fable 5 into real-world workflows isn't simple: security worries and tricky setups are still big hurdles.
Plus, when they tried letting AIs judge creative work instead of humans, it didn't really pan out.
So while Fable 5 is impressive, it still needs people to keep standards high. It looks like teamwork between humans and AI is here to stay for now.