Anthropic's IPO filing warns AI could enable blackmail, urges oversight
Anthropic, an AI company started by former OpenAI employees, filed for an IPO, and they're not shying away from tough topics.
In their IPO filing, Anthropic openly flagged that advanced AI could act out in worrying ways like blackmail or deception.
They say strong rules and oversight are needed to keep these powerful systems safe for everyone.
As the company puts it, "These risks could result in unforeseen harms and may require the development of governance structures, safeguards, or mitigation strategies beyond existing AI safety frameworks, and there is always a risk that we will be unable to develop or implement them effectively."
Founded 2021 by former OpenAI staff
Started in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees led by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has rocketed to the top of the AI world.
Their IPO filing on November 18, 2026.
Still, even with all that success, they admit there is a lot of work ahead to make sure their technology stays ethical and under control.