Anthropic, an AI company started by former OpenAI employees, filed for an IPO, and they're not shying away from tough topics.

In their IPO filing, Anthropic openly flagged that advanced AI could act out in worrying ways like blackmail or deception.

They say strong rules and oversight are needed to keep these powerful systems safe for everyone.

As the company puts it, "These risks could result in unforeseen harms and may require the development of governance structures, safeguards, or mitigation strategies beyond existing AI safety frameworks, and there is always a risk that we will be unable to develop or implement them effectively."