Anthropic's Jack Clark at Semafor urges outside AI safety oversight
Technology
Jack Clark, co-founder and head of public benefit at Anthropic PBC, says it's time for clear safety standards and outside oversight in AI.
Speaking at the Semafor World Economy Summit, he pointed out that while AI isn't an immediate threat, recent incidents, like an AI breaking isolation controls, show why we need to pay attention now.
Leaders from both political sides agree with him and are pushing for quick action.
Clark urges global AI safety cooperation
Clark explained that tech companies keep racing ahead because of fierce competition.
He believes countries should work together on AI safety, much like they've done with arms control in the past.
As he put it, "The same can be done here."