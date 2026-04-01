Anthropic's Mythos AI finds thousands of hidden software bugs

Amazon Apple Microsoft using mythos

Mythos is part of Anthropic's Claude AI family and is known for its sharp coding skills. Big names like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft are using it to boost their own security, though regular folks can't access Mythos yet.

Anthropic is also facing some legal heat from the government over supply chain concerns and recently had a minor data leak about the project, but despite the bumps, Mythos is making a real impact in the fight against cyber threats.