Anthropic's Mythos model exposes security holes, Chris Olah flags issues

London developers question Claude code transparency

At recent Claude Code workshops in London, developers voiced concerns about Anthropic's tools becoming too independent and less transparent, such as removing features that let users see how the AI thinks.

Some feel left out as these systems write code with little human input.

Experts warn that relying too much on AI could cause programmers to lose key skills and make fixing big problems harder down the road.

Still, Cat Wu from Anthropic insists their tools are "incredibly secure" and meant to help humans.