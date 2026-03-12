Anthropic's new institute will study AI's impact on society

Co-founder Jack Clark will lead the institute as head of public benefit. He's joined by a mix of machine learning engineers, economists, and social scientists, including recent hires like Matt Botvinick from Google DeepMind (AI and law), Anton Korinek from the University of Virginia (economic impacts), and Zoe Hitzig from OpenAI (social effects).

Research topics and potential risks

The team is diving into topics like job loss from automation, cybersecurity risks, what values should guide AI systems, and how self-improving AI might evolve.

They plan to share their findings with everyone.

Anthropic warned that rapid progress is likely in the next two years.