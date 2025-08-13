Social media platform used by Hillary Clinton launched in India
What's the story
Sez Us, a new social media platform used by prominent figures like former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom, has officially launched in India. The platform is focused on fostering 'anti-toxic' interactions and civil discourse. Its COO Akshay Gupta emphasized that the service does not rely on algorithms but encourages user-driven moderation to maintain healthy conversations.
Platform details
Unique reputation engine drives user interactions
Sez Us is different from other platforms as it doesn't use algorithms that promote virality and toxicity. Instead, it has a unique reputation engine that lets users rate posts to moderate and influence discussions. This way, the platform encourages meaningful engagement while discouraging disruptive behavior. To ensure a bot-free environment, Sez Us also mandates mobile number verification for registration.
Tech innovation
Blockchain-powered sign-on experience
Sez Us has introduced a blockchain-powered single sign-on experience. This feature gives users complete control over their digital identity, and the freedom to navigate across social platforms seamlessly. The company has developed this integration in collaboration with Project Liberty and the Frequency Network Foundation, marking a major step toward an open, interoperable social web.
Business strategy
Addressing fake content challenge
Gupta stressed that user content on Sez Us is not sold for profit, making their economic model fair and equitable. He also highlighted the platform's potential to address the impact of fake, toxic social media content on Indian society. Backed by investors like General Wesley Clark and former US House Minority Leader Dick Gephardt, Sez Us plans to invest heavily in building interest-based communities across India.