Social media platform used by Hillary Clinton launched in India

Sez Us, a new social media platform used by prominent figures like former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom , has officially launched in India. The platform is focused on fostering 'anti-toxic' interactions and civil discourse. Its COO Akshay Gupta emphasized that the service does not rely on algorithms but encourages user-driven moderation to maintain healthy conversations.

Platform details Unique reputation engine drives user interactions Sez Us is different from other platforms as it doesn't use algorithms that promote virality and toxicity. Instead, it has a unique reputation engine that lets users rate posts to moderate and influence discussions. This way, the platform encourages meaningful engagement while discouraging disruptive behavior. To ensure a bot-free environment, Sez Us also mandates mobile number verification for registration.

Tech innovation Blockchain-powered sign-on experience Sez Us has introduced a blockchain-powered single sign-on experience. This feature gives users complete control over their digital identity, and the freedom to navigate across social platforms seamlessly. The company has developed this integration in collaboration with Project Liberty and the Frequency Network Foundation, marking a major step toward an open, interoperable social web.